Who will inherit Atiq's properties in Delhi?

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad is said to have left multiple high-value properties in Delhi, as per sources.

These properties consist of both residential and commercial real estate, including apartments and office spaces situated in Shaheen Bagh, Okhla and Jamia Nagar.

It is estimated that Atiq's real estate portfolio in Delhi is worth several crores, said the sources.

The significant question that arises now is who will inherit Atiq's empire, which was allegedly acquired through unlawful means and is worth crores in multiple states.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on Saturday night, in the presence of the police and in full glare of the media. Atiq and his brother were shot when they were taken for a medical test to the Colvin hospital. Both died on the spot.

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police have compiled a list of Atiq's and his associates' assets in districts such as Prayagraj and Kaushambi, among others, following the crackdown on their "illicit" properties.

In the past 50 days, Atiq's entire family has been on the run and his son Asad was killed in an encounter in Jhansi.

The mafia don also lost his property and assets worth Rs 1,400 crore in Prayagraj, and his several properties have been demolished by the government.

The Enforcement Directorate has also dealt a severe blow by exposing assets worth over Rs 1,400 crore and discovering nearly 50 shell companies that Atiq and his gang used to convert black money earned from extortion into white money.

A day before he was killed in Prayagraj, the law enforcement agencies unearthed a huge cache of arms that belonged to him.

Besides confiscating Atiq and his gang's property worth Rs 1,400 crore, 15 teams of the Enforcement Directorate have also expedited their money laundering probe against Atiq and exposed assets worth another Rs 108 crore.

The documents recovered during the ED's raids on Atiq have revealed more than 50 shell companies which are dummy companies owned by someone else in the documents, but they were invested in by Atiq and his gang.

All these companies were involved in the black money business network and the ED dragnet has fallen on a lawyer, Atiq's accountant, a real-estate businessman, a former BSP MLA, a builder and a car showroom owner who have been central to running Atiq's 'business'.

The crackdown on Atiq Ahmad has also 'destroyed' his family.

Of his five sons, one has been killed, two are in jail and two minor sons are in juvenile home.

His wife, Shaista Parveen is absconding and so is the wife of his slain brother Ashraf. His sister, Noorie is in hiding and brother-in-law Akhlaq is in jail.

His relatives are afraid of admitting to any kind of links with him and his family.

