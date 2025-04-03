WHO faces $2.5 billion funding gap after US' withdrawal

Geneva, April 3 (IANS) The World Health Organization (WHO) is facing a budget gap of $1.9 billion for 2026 and 2027, along with a 600-million-dollar deficit through 2025, according to media reports.

The 1.9-billion-dollar funding gap accounts for nearly 45 per cent of its already slashed budget for the two-year period until 2027, Health Policy Watch, a non-profit independent global health news outlet, reported on Wednesday.

The report, citing WHO officials at a Tuesday meeting, said the United States owes WHO 260 million dollars in dues for 2024 and 2025.

Raul Thomas, WHO's assistant director general of business operations, revealed at the meeting that the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden never paid the US 2024 dues of 130 million dollars owed before leaving office, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the Health Policy Watch report.

Speaking to WHO staff via Zoom at the meeting, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus forecasted staff reductions. "Starting with senior leadership, but will reflect all levels and regions," he was quoted as saying.

"Everything is on the table, including merging divisions, departments and units, and relocating functions," Tedros added.

Following the US decision to withdraw from the WHO, the organisation reduced its 2026-2027 budget from 5.3 billion dollars to 4.2 billion dollars.

WHO data showed that the US share of the organisation's regular budget for the 2024-2025 period was assessed at 22 per cent, the highest among all members.

On January 20, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order shortly after his inauguration to withdraw the country from the WHO, which will only take effect after a one-year notice period.

