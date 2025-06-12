White House says Trump 'acknowledges' Elon Musk's apology

Washington, June 12 (IANS) The White House said that US President Donald Trump has acknowledged Tesla CEO Elon Musk's apology for his recent comments, signalling a possible cooling of tensions between the two high-profile figures.

Addressing the media on Wednesday (US time), Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The President acknowledged the statement that Elon put out this morning and he is appreciative of it. We are continuing to focus on the business of the American people.”

When asked if the Trump administration had begun reviewing Musk’s government contracts -- something the President had earlier indicated was under consideration -- Leavitt clarified, “Currently no efforts have been made on that front as far as I’m aware.”

According to a CNN report, Musk personally called Trump on Monday night and later issued a public statement on Wednesday expressing regret over his social media remarks that fueled last week’s very public fallout.

The apology came after a conversation on Friday involving Musk, Vice President JD Vance, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, during which the feud was allegedly talked about extensively.

Sources familiar with the interactions told CNN that prominent Republican lawmakers and close Trump allies have been quietly urging Musk to reconcile with the President and consider backing his administration’s key legislative initiative -- a domestic policy package dubbed the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

The bill is facing significant opposition in the Senate.

Musk, who once enjoyed close ties with Trump and was dubbed his “first buddy” in tech circles, has maintained connections with several members of Trump’s inner circle.

These aides and allies have leveraged their personal rapport with Musk in recent days through calls and text messages in a bid to de-escalate tensions.

While Musk is said to be open to reconciliation, sources noted that he has voiced concerns over the bill’s lack of spending cuts -- a sticking point he raised during discussions with Republican interlocutors.

The situation remains fluid, but with Trump publicly accepting Musk’s apology and both sides showing signs of engagement, the possibility of renewed collaboration between the administration and one of America’s most influential tech entrepreneurs appears increasingly likely.

