White House confirms direct talks with Hamas aimed at releasing hostages

Washington, March 6 (IANS) The White House has confirmed that the Trump administration is having direct talks with Hamas aimed at releasing hostages.

The talks, first reported by Axios, were held in Doha, Qatar, in recent weeks and were led on the US side by Presidential envoy for hostage affairs Adam Boehler.

Asked about the talks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during Wednesday's daily press briefing that "the special envoy who's engaged in those negotiations does have the authority to talk to anyone," adding that "Israel was consulted on this matter," as reported by Xinhua news agency.

"Look, dialogue and talking to people around the world to do what's in the best interest of the American people is something that the President has proven is what he believes is (a) good faith, effort to do what's right for the American people," she said.

Leavitt refused to disclose any details on what she said are "ongoing talks and discussions" when asked if the discussions also involved President Donald Trump's plan to take over the Gaza Strip, which is now still governed by Hamas.

"I'm not going to detail them here. There are American lives at stake," the Press Secretary said.

According to a US official cited in the Axios report, the discussions also included a broader deal to release all remaining hostages and reach a long-term truce.

Altogether 59 hostages are still in Hamas captivity, Axios reported, citing the Israel Defense Forces, which confirmed 35 of them are dead.

Among those hostages, five are Americans, including just one who is believed to be alive.

The US had previously publicly refused direct contact with the Palestinian group Hamas since banning them as a "terrorist" organisation in 1997.

Israel said it had been consulted by the US on the direct talks.

Israeli officials said about 24 living captives – including Edan Alexander, an American citizen – as well as the bodies of at least 35 others are believed to still be held in Gaza.

"We understand it's in order to secure the retrieval of the bodies of Israeli-American captives who are still being held in Gaza and one Israeli captive with US citizenship who is believed to be alive."

Confirmation of the talks comes days after the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire expired, with Israel pushing for an extension while Hamas insists on progressing to the second phase of the deal agreed in January.

The first phase saw Hamas release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel releasing more than 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

Israel has said the proposal to extend the first phase of the truce was drafted by the US envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

The new plan would require Hamas to release half its remaining captives in exchange for a ceasefire extension and a promise to negotiate a lasting truce. Israel made no mention of releasing more Palestinian prisoners – a key component of the first phase.

After the first phase expired, Israel on Sunday suspended humanitarian aid deliveries, including fuel, aid and medicine, into Gaza, as the government aims to put pressure on Hamas to accept the new terms -- a move that the Palestinian group slammed as a violation of the original deal.

France, the UK and Germany on Wednesday warned Israel against using aid as a "political tool", calling on it to ensure the "unhindered" delivery of humanitarian supplies to the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave.

"We call on the government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure full, rapid, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza," the countries said in a joint statement.

"A halt on goods and supplies entering Gaza such as that announced by the government of Israel would risk violating international humanitarian law," they said.

"Humanitarian aid should never be contingent on a ceasefire or used as a political tool."

The three European nations described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "catastrophic".

