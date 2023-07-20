When Rahul can go to Manipur, why PM can't, asks Tejashwi after disturbing video from state goes viral

Patna, July 20 (IANS) After a shocking video of two women being paraded naked on road in Manipur went viral, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the northeastern state which is witnessing ethnic violence for over past two months.

"When Rahul Gandhi can go to Manipur, why the Prime Minister can't?" Tejashwi asked.

He said: "They are doing the politics of hatred. They are trying to kill democracy and the Constitution. The embarrassing video of Manipur which has surfaced and the way the Manipur chief minister has given statement is even more shocking."

"In Bangalore, we have discussed the violence of Manipur in the 26 opposition parties meeting. The monsoon session is underway in Parliament, but he is silent there," Yadav said.

"The Supreme Court has taken cognisance into the matter. They have said that country will see 'Ache Din', I want to ask is Manipur in the country?

"The Prime Minister is claiming that there is no guarantee of opposition parties' unity, but he should just see with whom they are collaborating for the LS polls," Yadav said.

Yadav also slammed a section of media (Godi Media), saying if such incident (Manipur) would have happened in any non-BJP ruled states, it would have slammed us. But as Manipur is BJP-ruled state, it is silent on this incident. When opposition parties are uniting in the country, the godi media is running misleading stories," Yadav claimed.

"There is no dispute in the name of INDIA. We have chosen it unanimously," he clarified when asked on any differences in the name of the Opposition alliance.

