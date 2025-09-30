When nobody knew me, my coaches backed me: Tilak Varma credits childhood coaches for his success

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) India all-rounder and Asia Cup champion Tilak Varma thanked his childhood coaches for their support in building and shaping his career, stating that playing at the academy where he trained as a child has given him the confidence to excel.

He mentioned that his coaches’ backing since childhood is the reason why everyone knows his name now, and that’s why he made significant strides in his career as an international cricketer.

“Everyone knows my name now, everyone knows who Tilak Varma is. But when nobody knew me, my coaches were with me, backed me big time, and have helped me build and shape my career since I was a child. Ups and downs are a part of the game. I started at Legala Cricket Academy, and whenever I practice here, I gain confidence to do well. I know if I'm on this soil, I'll get confidence.

My coaches, Salam (Bayash) sir and Prithvi sir, are everything to me, and they've done a lot for me. Special thanks to the Hyderabad Cricket Association and the BCCI for giving me this opportunity,” Varma told reporters on Tuesday.

Varma was the knight in shining armour for the Indian team at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, where they beat arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets to clinch the title for the ninth time. The 22-year-old played one of the best knocks of his career, remained unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls, and helped India win the thrilling final encounter.

Asked what he feels about his knock in the summit clash against Pakistan, he added, “This is one of the best innings. I also rate the one I played in Chennai against England highly. But of course, playing in the Asia Cup, that too against Pakistan under pressure, is a great feeling. So I'd rate this as one of my best innings compared to my two hundreds. This is the best feeling I have ever experienced.

"I was calm under pressure and knew I'd win the game. I focused on the game, thinking of my country and taking it one ball at a time. I backed myself, and I did it for my country, so I'm proud of it.”

-- IANS

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