What a golden debut at Asian Games: Nita Ambani lauds Indian women’s cricket team on winning gold

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on winning the gold medal at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues stitched a crucial 73-run partnership, followed by young fast-bowling all-rounder Titas Sadhu bowling a deadly spell of 3-6 in four overs to help India beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs at Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field to win the gold medal.

“Congratulations, Team India! What a golden debut at the Asian Games 2022! You have made the country proud and inspired generations to come with your historic win. Our women’s team has shown once again that with the right support, belief, and collective spirit, our girls are unstoppable!" Nita Ambani said.

The current Asian Games squad was led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who had also captained the Mumbai Indians outfit in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) earlier this year, which went on to be crowned Champions.

This has been a remarkable year for women’s cricket in India, starting with the spirited performance of the team in the T20 WC, followed by the historic WPL and now the achievement at the Asian Games.

