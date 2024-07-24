West Indies call up Akeem Jordan for injured Jeremiah Louis in final Test against England

Birmingham, July 24 (IANS) The West Indies have been dealt a blow ahead of the final Test against England, with fast bowler Jeremiah Louis ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Louis, who did not feature in the first two Tests, sustained the injury during the second match at Trent Bridge. He will remain with the team for further treatment, hoping to recover in time for future assignments.

In his place, Akeem Jordan joins the squad, bringing fresh energy and potential to the West Indies pace attack. Jordan was already in the UK playing cricket when he received the call-up and has since joined the team, participating in Wednesday's training session at Edgbaston.

Although he is yet to make his Test debut, Jordan has an impressive record in first-class cricket. Since 2022, he has played 19 first-class matches, claiming 67 wickets at an average of 24.10. His achievements include two five-wicket hauls, with a best innings performance of 5 for 44.

Jordan's inclusion bolsters a seam attack that already features Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, and the experienced all-rounder Jason Holder. The West Indies' pace unit will be crucial as they aim to salvage some pride in the series, which they trail 2-0.

The visitors conceded the Richards-Botham Trophy after heavy defeats at the Lord's and Trent Bridge, losing by an innings and 114 runs and then by 241 runs, respectively.

As the West Indies prepare for the third and final Test, starting on Friday (July 26) at Edgbaston, the team is keen to end the series on a high note. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite emphasised the importance of resilience and finishing strong despite the series' outcome.

"We've faced some tough challenges, but it's crucial we regroup and give our best effort in the final Test," Brathwaite said. "Akeem brings a lot of promise, and we believe he can make a significant contribution."

