West Bengal CM meets repatriated Indian fishermen during Sagar Island visit

Kolkata, Jan 6 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the 95 Indian fishermen who returned from Bangladesh on Monday and urged them not to venture close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing in the Bay of Bengal.

Banerjee, who was on an official visit to Sagar Island to review preparations for the forthcoming Gangasagar Mela, had announced in advance that she would meet the fishermen as well.

The fishermen, from Kakdwip in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, were arrested by the Bangladesh Coast Guard in October and November 2024, for allegedly fishing in Bangladeshi waters.

Six Indian fishing vessels were also seized by the Bangladeshi authorities.

The Indian fishermen were returned by Bangladesh on Sunday after a mutual repatriation agreement between the two countries.

India returned 90 Bangladeshi fishermen in return.

Twelve of them had drifted into Indian waters after their trawler capsized.

Two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers were also returned by India.

"On Dec 9, 2024, in a significant operation aimed at safeguarding maritime security, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers "FV Laila-2" and "FV Meghna-5" along with 78 fishermen. These fishermen were engaged in fishing in Indian waters. The Indian government accorded approval for the repatriation of the 78 fishermen along with two Bangladeshi fishing boats. In addition to this, the 12-member crew of the sunken Bangladesh fishing boat 'Kausik' were also to be returned," a Ministry of Defence (MoD) spokesperson in Kolkata said.

Accordingly, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Varad and ICGS Amrit Kaur escorted the 90 Bangladeshi fishermen to the IMBL on Sunday.

After signing documents onboard the Bangladesh Coast Guard Ship Kamaruzzaman, ICGS Varad and ICGS Amrut Kaur departed for Sagar Island with the 95 Indian fishermen.

These fishermen were formally handed over by the ICG to the district magistrate of South 24 Parganas district at Sagar Island at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

"The operation underscores the mutual efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian government, the West Bengal government and the Indian Coast Guard in maintaining maritime relations between India and Bangladesh," the MoD spokesperson added.

West Bengal CM said that India and Bangladesh share friendly relations.

She was anguished though about the health conditions of some of the Indian fishermen who were limping.

The fishermen claimed that they were beaten up after their capture by the Bangladeshi authorities.

The Chief Minister said that this is in contrast to how India treated the Bangladeshi fishermen caught fishing in Indian waters.

They were provided medical attention and proper food during their detention period, she added.

