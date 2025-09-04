We're well prepared for Asia Cup, says Litton after T20I series win over Netherlands

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Bangladesh T20I skipper Litton Kumar Das said his side is well prepared for the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 9, after completing a 2-0 T20I series win over the Netherlands.

It also marked Bangladesh’s third consecutive T20I series win after previous victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Before taking on the Netherlands, Bangladesh held a fitness camp in Dhaka, followed by a skill-based camp in Sylhet.

"I believe we are well prepared for the Asia Cup. I said from the very beginning that the camp we did was not just for this series. It was also to make sure we are ready for the series (Asia Cup) ahead."

“Overall, I felt everything was positive. Whoever got the chance to play a match played good cricket. Only Saifuddin couldn't do anything. Everyone else got the opportunity to play at least one match."

"I think practice is important, but even more important is how much you can deliver in matches. Playing matches will improve you, increase your game sense," Litton was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz on Thursday.

He also praised the quality of the preparation in Sylhet. "I have never seen such a good camp. Fitness can be done in Mirpur as well, but the kind of practice we wanted to do was only possible in Sylhet. So I feel, overall, this journey was really good for us."

Looking ahead to the Asia Cup, Litton said the strong top-order form was a good sign. "Of course, it would have been better if more batters had got a chance, but the important thing is we won convincingly in the first two games. That's a good sign heading into a big event.”

“The fact that not all our batters needed to bat shows how well the top order was doing. In the Asia Cup, there will come a day when everyone has to bat, and that's fine but right now it shows we're in a good place,” he added.

Bangladesh will open their 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 11.

