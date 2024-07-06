We will try to fulfil expectations of people: Speaker Om Birla in Bundi

Jaipur, July 6 (IANS) After becoming Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time, Om Birla reached Bundi on his first visit to his parliamentary constituency Kota on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Om Birla said that he learnt different dynamics, including social and political, in Rajasthan’s Kota-Bundi.

"We fought for people on different issues. Now, after years, both the central and state governments are being led by the BJP. So we will try to fulfill expectations of the people. We will create new avenues for employment generation and infrastructure development," he said.

Further speaking on employment, he said, "People across the world are investing in India and sentiments of private companies are strong. So it's for sure that the youth shall get employment on a large scale in these companies.

"The country will script a new story under Narendra Modi's third tenure as Prime Minister."

Speaking on his election as Speaker, he said that Parliament is a temple of democracy.

"The more the Parliament session runs, the more there will be discussions and debates and democracy will be strengthened," he said.

Om Birla has come to Bundi for the first time after becoming the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time.

District in-charge, minister Hiralal Nagar and former minister Prabhu Lal Saini were assigned the task of according a grand welcome to him.

Om Birla is scheduled to participate in different programmes along with roadshows in Hindoli, Bundi and Talera.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.