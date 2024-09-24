We will not hesitate to take strict action: DSA President Anuj Gupta on match-fixing

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Punjab FC host Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here to kick-off Matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday. This intriguing matchup sees Punjab FC, who have won both of their opening games and sit at the third spot in the points table, meet Hyderabad FC, who lost 3-0 to Bengaluru FC in their last encounter.

Luka Majcen’s absence has put the focus on Punjab FC’s new signing Mushaga Bakenga to find his groove upfront. The Norwegian forward has been on the lookout for goals in the last two games and will want to finally find one at home against Thangboi Singto’s men. Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis is backing Backenga and his other new players to get into their rhythms soon.

“Bakenga is a great player; he has played at the highest level. He needs time to adjust himself. We are here to support him. Not only Bakenga but all players who need time to adjust to the new conditions. I trust him and I believe in him, and I'm sure that in the future he will score goals,” Dilmperis said.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto understands that his team will need to put in a lot more work in the training ground, and is hopeful of creating more goal-scoring chances and converting them in the coming match.

“We have not been really able to work on tactical aspects because we did not have much time. But overall, in terms of effort, in terms of the desire to do well, no complaints about this,” Singto said.

