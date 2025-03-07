We weren’t anywhere the levels we had to be against AZ Alkmaar, admits Postecoglou

London, March 7 (IANS) After Tottenham Hotspur’s shocking 0-1 defeat against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Europa League, head coach Ange Postecoglou admitted his side was not close to the levels they need to be to progress in the competition. An own goal by Lucas Bergvall separated the sides at the end of 90 minutes, with the second leg slated to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next Thursday.

"I don't think last night was a matter of individuals. I thought that as a collective, we just weren't anywhere near the levels we had to be. It's tough playing away in Europe, we knew that.

"The crowd created a really good atmosphere for the home side; they got the goal, which gave them some momentum,” said Ange in a press conference.

With the North London club not in the running for the Premier League season, having fallen down to 13th place in the league table with 11 games remaining in the season, and having been eliminated from both domestic cup competitions, the Europa League remains the side’s only hope for silverware, and to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Before the elimination clash against the Dutch outlet, Spurs will be hosting AFC Bournemouth, a side that is positioned well to qualify for European football for the first time in its history, on Sunday.

Ange remained adamant that his club is still focusing on the league and hopes to climb up the table. "We definitely need another game to get the squad to get to where we need it to get to. Giving us the opportunity to get more game time to certain guys. Last night's disappointment, the best way to sort of put that to one side is to perform at the weekend.

"Our league form hasn't been too bad over the last recent period, and we want to continue that. The Europa League is a massive emphasis for us. We still have a massive desire to move up the table, and we get that opportunity on Sunday,” he added.

After the loss on Thursday, Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario appeared to gesture towards the Tottenham fans at the final whistle last night, seemingly asking for more support. The Aussie reacted to the event that transpired and called the Italian ‘one of the purest humans’ he had ever come across.

"Vic is very, very passionate about this football club. He is very passionate about what we're trying to do here, and he wants to win and wants everyone on board with that. If people think there is one bad or vindictive bone in Vicario's make-up, they don't know the man that I do.

"Vicario is one of the purest human beings you'd ever come across. Whatever he does, he thinks it's best for the team, best for the football club because he really cares," he said.

