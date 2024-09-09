'We’ve built something special': Pant's encourages Purani Dilli 6 after rain dashes finals hopes

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant commended Purani Dilli 6 for their resilience and dedication in the Adani Delhi Premier League (DPL). Despite their semifinal match against South Delhi Superstarz being abandoned due to rain, which ended their opportunity to reach the final, Pant praised the team's efforts throughout the tournament.

After the semifinal was washed out, as per the tournament rules, the team that is placed higher in the points table advanced to the final of the tournament. South Delhi Superstarz, having finished second in the points table, progressed to the Final and Purani Dilli 6, who finished third with 10 points, were eliminated.

Pant, who has been closely following the Purani Dilli 6 progress, said the team will comeback stronger in the next season. The right-handed batter also shared an emotional post on his Instagram story captioning it as "our team has won hearts".

"I've been following watching the team from the sidelines and admire their hard work, determination, and grit the boys have put in to get this far. It’s unfortunate that rain ended our run, but I’m immensely proud of every player. We’ve built something special this season, and I’m confident we’ll come back stronger next year, aiming for the title," said Pant in a statement.

Meanwhile, veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma praised Purani Dilli 6 for their commitment and resilience during the season. He was disappointed of not being able to contest the semifinal but was quick to commend the players for their dedication throughout the Delhi Premier League.

"I've seen how much heart and effort the boys have given throughout the tournament. It’s disappointing to go out this way, but the team can hold their heads high. We’ve shown great potential, and I know next season will be even better," said Ishant.

It was remarkable journey for Purani Dilli 6 in the DPL. From tough losses in close encounters to back-to-back wins leading them to the semifinals, the team showed resilience and determination.

The rain has played a spoilsport in the last few days in the Delhi Premier League. This has also highlighted the importance of having reserve day atleast for the knockout matches. If there had been a reserve day, Purani Dilli 6 would have gotten a chance to fight for the final spot.

