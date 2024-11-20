"We play with passion and pride', says captain Durga Rao after India pulls out of Blind T20 World Cup

"We play with passion, and we represent our country with immense pride. We have always looked forward to competing at the biggest stage, and it is disheartening to miss out on this opportunity. However, we know that the next World Cup is just around the corner, and we remain committed to our training and preparation.

We have had a successful coaching camp and have seen emerging talent that we believe can lead our team to greater heights. It’s time to nurture these talents and ensure that our team is ready when the next tournament comes," said Durga Rao Tompaki, Ccaptainof the Indian Men’s Cricket Team for the Blind.

India have emerged victorious in the three previous editions (2012, 2017 and 2022) the Blind T20 World Cup, which were held in India, beating Pakistan in the finals of the first two editions and Bangladesh in their most recent win in 2022.

