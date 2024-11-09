Wayanad bypoll: Packed campaigning schedule for Priyanka Gandhi in final two days

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut with the November 13 Wayanad Lok Sabha seat bypoll, is making her final push on the last two days of campaigning with a series of public meetings and events, including two roadshows with brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi has been in Wayanad since last Sunday and has held several meetings and interactions with the voters across the constituency since then, save on Saturday. She was joined by Rahul Gandhi, the former MP from Wayanad, for a joint public meeting last Sunday itself and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday.

Since then, she was been crisscrossing the constituency which spans seven Assembly constituencies - three each in the Wayanad and Malappuram districts and one in the Kozhikode district.

On Sunday, she will begin with a reception at 2/4 Edavaka in the Mananthavady-ST Assembly segment of Wayanad at 12.20 p.m., and one at Tharuvana in the same constituency at 12.50 p.m., and then Venniyode in the Kalpetta Assembly seat, also in Wayanad, at 1.30 p.m., followed by a similar event at Kambalakkad in Kalpetta only at 2 p.m.

Priyanka Gandhi is then slated to hold a corner meeting at Naikatty in Sultan Bathery-ST segment at 3 p.m., followed by a reception at Chulliyode in the same constituency only at 4.15 p.m., before calling it a day after returning for a reception at Vaduvanchal in Mupainad of the Kalpetta seat at 5.10 p.m.

On Monday, she will be joined by Rahul Gandhi for a joint roadshow from the Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction in Sultan Bathery, slated to begin at 10.15 a.m., and then another joint roadshow from the Gram Panchayat Office to the Bus Stand in the Thiruvambadi constituency of the neighbouring Kozhikode district, from 3 p.m.

