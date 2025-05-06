Watford FC sack Tom Cleverley after 14th place finish

Watford, May 6 (IANS) Watford FC have confirmed the departure of head coach Tom Cleverley after the club failed to qualify for the promotion play-off sports in the Championship.

Cleverley took charge of the Hornets in March 2024, initially on an interim basis before getting the job permanently having steered Watford away from a possible relegation battle.

Watford were competing for promotion until the turn of the Calendar and were only able to conjure five wins in 2025 which saw them finish 14th in the Championship table.

“Watford FC confirms the departure of Tom Cleverley as Head Coach.

Cleverley stabilised performances at the end of the 2023/24 season in an interim position before his full-time appointment last summer.

“At one stage, the Golden Boys were part of the play-off picture but, unfortunately, performances and results drifted with just five wins in 2025.

“There will be no further club comment until a new appointment has been made,” read the statement by the club.

The former Manchester United, Everton and Watford midfielder Cleverley was appointed following Valerien Ismael's departure. The 35-year-old was in charge for 60 games in total, winning 20 and losing 26.

“We thank Tom for his service – not just in his role as Head Coach but for everything he has given Watford as a player and member of staff.

“But the time has come for a change and to build on what we believe is a young and talented squad that will have benefitted from the experience of the Championship this season.

“It has been a privilege to work closely with Tom; to understand how he sees the game and his enthusiasm for everything here. He deserves to be recognised for this and I’m sure he will have a bright future in the game.

“Tom will always be part of Watford in recognition of all that he has achieved over so many years,” said Sporting Director Gian Luca Nani

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.