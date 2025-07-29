Waterlogging: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta conducts inspection at ITO

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) As office-hour rain on Tuesday morning caused waterlogging in several areas, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted an on-site inspection of the situation in the ITO area and ordered immediate remedial measures.

She acknowledged that waterlogging did occur, but emphasised that the rainwater drained out within a short time.

The CM attributed this to the timely cleaning of drains and continuous monitoring by government teams, which prevented the situation from escalating.

Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and senior officials from the concerned departments accompanied the Chief Minister during the inspection.

CM Gupta said, “In the previous government’s tenure, waterlogging would persist for hours, whereas under our administration, prompt action, proper cleaning of drains and sewers, and the implementation of a new drainage system have changed the situation.”

“Despite heavy rainfall today, the water drained quickly, which is the result of our government’s on-ground action,” she said.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister informed that government teams had been active since early morning and were continuously monitoring every affected point.

Officials and staff are conducting a detailed assessment of how long water remained at each location, how quickly it was drained, and what further measures can be taken for improvement, she said.

Interacting with regular visitors and local residents at ITO, the Chief Minister noted that earlier, water would remain stagnant for hours during rains, whereas now, due to the new drainage system and chambers, it drains away within half an hour.

She added that similar vigilance is being maintained at other sensitive points across the capital as well.

The Chief Minister also stated that the government had issued directives before the monsoon to ensure thorough cleaning of drains and strengthening of the drainage system, the positive results of which are now visible.

She reiterated, “Freeing Delhi from waterlogging, traffic congestion, and disorder is our government’s top priority, and every necessary step is being taken in this direction.”

