Waste bin material, says Bengal Governor's office on CM's comments

Kolkata, June 28 (IANS) The office of the West Bengal Governor, C.V. Ananda Bose, on Friday, reacted strongly to the comments made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hinting towards the "general fear" among women to go to the Raj Bhavan.

On Thursday she made this comment while expressing her displeasure over the confusion regarding the oath ceremony of two newly elected party MLAs namely Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar and Reyat Houssen Sarkar from Bhagawangola.

Supporting the demands, CM Banerjee and Sarkar said that either the Governor come to the Assembly to administer the oath or nominate the Speaker or the Deputy Speaker to do the same. The Chief Minister questioned why the two MLAs would go to the Raj Bhavan.

"As it is, after what happened in the Raj Bhavan, women are scared to go there. I have received complaints,” the Chief Minister said on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, the office of the Governor issued a strongly worded statement lambasting the Chief Minister’s comments on the matter but without directly referring to comments.

“As regards the Chief Minister’s malicious tirade reported in newspapers today, Raj Bhavan neither cares for the absurd machinations nor deems it appropriate to respond to waste-bin material,” the statement issued by the office of the Governor read, a copy of which is available with IANS.

“God help my beloved people of Bengal and give them strength to bear this circus of absurdities. People want progress, development, accountability, transparency and a violence-free and corruption-free Bengal. It is the Chief Minister’s duty to ensure them that. I am with my people and shall always be with them, come what may,” read the statement quoting the Governor.

"Finally, through the statement, the Governor has reiterated that his fight against corruption and violence shall not be hindered by “such preposterous and laughable tactics,” read the statement.

