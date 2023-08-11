"That was one of the most special innings for me": Jemimah recalls her match-winning fifty against Pakistan

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) India's right-handed batter Jemimah Rodrigues reflected on her match-winning knock over Pakistan in this year's Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, saying that it was one of the most special innings for her and she was so focused on finding ways to make the team win in the highly-anticipated clash.

At Newlands in Cape Town, Jemimah helped India get over the line in a chase of 150 against Pakistan with her unbeaten 38-ball 53, laced with eight fours, at a strike rate of 139.47.

She shared an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 58 with Richa Ghosh (31 not out off 20 balls) to give India a seven-wicket victory in their tournament opener with an over to spare.

"That was one of the most special innings for me. I was so focused on what I can do to help the team win. Richa and I had a brilliant partnership, everyone contributed and it was a special knock; I scored a 53," said Jemimah in an episode of the second season of cooking show 'Chef It Up'.

Jemimah, who hit the winning boundary -- a drive off Fatima Sana -- also recalled the special moment of her parents Ivan and Lavita, who were in the stands to see her finish off the match for the team. She had dedicated her Player of the Match award to her parents, who came all the way from Mumbai to watch Jemimah play for India in the T20 World Cup.

"My mom and dad were there to see me play. It was the first time they came for a live match in a stadium so it was even more special for me. Hitting the winning run and getting player of the match was the best thing," the batter added.

When the host of the show asked, "What do you manifest?", Jemimah replied, "Winning the World Cup". Though India didn't win the title after losing to eventual champions Australia by five runs in the semi-finals, they have a chance to have a crack at winning the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, to be held in Bangladesh.

The 22-year-old Rodrigues, who also bowls part-time off-break and took a four-fer in the recent ODI series against Bangladesh, is currently representing Northern Superchargers for a third consecutive season of the Women’s Hundred in England. As of now, she has registered scores of 16, 6 and 33.

Jemimah, who played for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL), will be next seen in international action during Women’s T20 event in the 19th Asian Games. The competition will be held from September 19-28 at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field in Hangzhou, China.

