'This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve', says Virat Kohli (Ld)

Bridgetown, June 30 (IANS) In a thrilling climax to the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, India emerged victorious against South Africa by seven runs, claiming their second T20 World Cup title.

The star of the show was none other than Virat Kohli, who played a match-winning knock of 76 runs off 59 balls. This momentous victory, however, was bittersweet as Kohli announced his retirement from T20Is, marking the end of an illustrious T20 career.

The final, held at a packed stadium with fans from all corners of the world, was a nerve-wracking encounter. Kohli, who has been a pillar of strength for the Indian team for over a decade, walked to the crease with determination. His innings, filled with exquisite strokes and sheer grit, anchored India's total, setting a formidable target for South Africa.

As the final delivery was bowled and India clinched the victory, the crowd erupted in jubilation. Kohli, awarded the Player of the Match, stood tall, visibly emotional yet composed. In the post-match presentation, he addressed the audience and his fans with heartfelt words.

"This was my last T20 World Cup, this is exactly what we wanted to achieve," Kohli began, his voice resonating with pride and relief. "One day you feel like you can't get a run and this happens, God is great. Just the occasion, now or never kind of situation. This was my last T20 game playing for India. We wanted to lift that cup."

His announcement, though expected by those close to him, still sent a wave of emotions through the cricketing world. "Yes I have (announced my retirement from T20Is), this was an open secret. It was not something that I wasn't going to announce even if we had lost. It's time for the next generation to take the T20 game forward. It's been a long wait for us, waiting to win an ICC tournament. You look at someone like Rohit, he's played 9 T20 World Cups and this is my sixth. He deserves it."

Kohli's T20 journey began in June 2010. Over 14 years, he featured in 125 T20Is, amassing 4188 runs, which included one century and 38 half-centuries. His relentless dedication and passion for the game made him the second-highest run-getter in T20Is, just behind his teammate Rohit Sharma.

