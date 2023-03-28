Warner Bros Games to shut down MultiVersus open beta

San Francisco, March 28 (IANS) Video game publisher Warner Bros. Games has announced to shut down its free-to-play crossover fighting game MultiVersus which was in open beta, on June 25 this year.

The company said that it will pause the update and take the game offline as it prepares for the launch of MultiVersus, which is targeted for early 2024.

"We will be closing the MultiVersus Open Beta on June 25, 2023. As part of this process, we'll be pausing updates and taking the game offline as we prepare for the launch of MultiVersus, which we are targeting for early 2024," Tony Huynh, CEO and co-founder of MultiVersus developer Player First Games, said in a blog post.

"During this downtime, all online modes and features will be unavailable. You will have limited offline access to the training room (known as The Lab) and local matches, along with access to your characters and cosmetic items within these modes," he added.

Moreover, the company mentioned that because of the open beta, it has a clearer view of what they need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode and more matchmaking improvements.

MultiVersus was first launched in July 2022.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.