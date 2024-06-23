War of words between Aaditya Thackeray, Shrikant Shinde over Worli seat

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde on Sunday were engaged in a verbal duel over the victory claims of Maha Vikas Aghadi and MahaYuti in the Worli Assembly constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly election slated for September-October this year.

Aaditya Thackeray, who is the legislator from Worli Assembly constituency where the Shiv Sena-UBT nominee Arvind Sawant got the lead of 6,715 votes, targeted the BJP, saying that ‘’Mud on the surface, but still won't let the lotus bloom (in Worli).’’

At this, Shinde, the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, took a swipe at Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Shiv Sena-UBT chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying that considering the small lead in Worli for the Shiv Sena-UBT nominee, will he still contest from there?

Aaditya Thackeray was speaking in the wake of a challenge from the BJP and the MahaYuti to get elected from Worli again in the next Assembly election.

"When I was contesting from Worli (in the 2019 election), people from all over came to witness the contest. This time also I welcome all. I request some big people to do a road show in Worli. If they do a road show, we will benefit. No matter how much mud there is in Worli, the lotus will not bloom,’’ he claimed.

However, Shinde shot back, saying: "Will Aditya Thackeray contest again from Worli or look for another constituency? He thought that the Shiv Sena UBT candidate would get a lead of more than 40,000 votes in Worli Assembly Constituency but the lead was paltry 6,715 votes. They thought that the Marathi Manoos were with them. However, the Marathi Manoos stood by the 'real' Shiv Sena, bow and arrow and Balasaheb Thackeray. The Marathi Manoos showed this through the ballot box."

He added that generally, the Shiv Sena (united) used to get 19 per cent votes but this time round, the 'real' Shiv Sena bagged 14 per cent votes.

The war of words between Aaditya Thackeray and Shinde is important especially when the MahaYuti is exploring all options to take on the Shiv Sena-UBT, and Aaditya Thackeray, in particular in the Worli Assembly constituency.

A banner wishing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandip Deshpande has given a new twist as the observers say that the MNS, which may go solo in the Assembly election, may put up its nominee in the Worli constituency.

