Wanted woman fraudster arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) A wanted woman fraudster, who was absconding in two cheating cases, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in Mayur Vihar area on Saturday, an official said.

The accused was identified as Gayatri Deori, also known as Arti and Janet, a resident of Guwahati, Assam.

She was also carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 for information leading to her arrest.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Alok Kumar, said that there was information regarding Gayatri's movements in Delhi.

After sustained efforts spanning more than three months, specific information about Gayatri's location in Mayur Vihar was obtained, and she was apprehended on a Saturday.

During the interrogation of Gayatri, it was revealed that she was married to Okeleke Frankline Vhbundum Zule, a Nigerian national.

“Together with her husband and some other associates, they engaged in fraudulent activities, deceiving numerous people under the guise of selling expensive 'Akalite Seeds’,” said the DCP.

She also admitted that in one such case, they enticed Sanjiv Menezes and dishonestly swindled him out of Rs. 44.25 lakh.

In another incident, Gayatri and her husband employed the same modus operandi to defraud Rs. 10.5 lakh from Lt. General Balbir Singh Sandhu.

“A case related to these activities was registered at the Greater Kailash police station. While her husband was apprehended during the investigation, she went into hiding to evade arrest in both cases,” said the DCP.

