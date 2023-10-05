Wanted gangster 'Joga' held by Delhi Police after 4-year unsuccessful chase by cops of two states

New Delhi, Oct 05 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a notorious gangster who was being chased by the Haryana and Rajasthan police for the last four years.

An official said on Thursday that the accused was involved in several cases, including murder, dacoity and under the Arms Act.

Rajasthan Police had also declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to the arrest of Joginder a.k.a ‘Joga’, a resident of Krishan Vihar. He was heading the Panchal and Joga gang.

Police said that he was previously involved in 38 cases of murder, robbery, attempt to murder, and the Arms Act, among others.

According to police, acting immediately on a tip-off, a team was strategically positioned at two different locations near Anand Maya Hospital in Ram Garh, Jahangirpuri. At around 6:55 p.m., they noticed a person sitting on a chair in a room at Anand Maya Hospital.

“One team approached Joga to intercept him. He attempted to flee, but the policemen responded swiftly, displaying a keen sense of alertness, and successfully apprehended him. Upon inquiry, he was identified as Joginder, and a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Jitendra Kumar Meena.

During interrogation, he confessed to planning a robbery and revealed that he had committed various crimes, including murder, attempted murder, dacoity, robbery, and Arms Act violations in Delhi, Panipat in Haryana, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

“He was wanted in one robbery case in Panipat, Haryana, and one dacoity case in Jaipur, Rajasthan, among others,” said the DCP, adding that further efforts are underway to determine his possible involvement in other cases.

