'Want them back': Demonstrators in Tel Aviv seek release of hostages by Hamas (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv , Oct 22 (IANS) Hundreds of Israelis including men, women and children were seen demonstrating on streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday urging people across to the globe to help in bringing back those who have been held hostage by Hamas since October 7.

Two siblings, Oliver and Aniya, were seen at holding placards seeking release of their cousin sister Sharon Konio Aloni (35), her husband David Konio (38), and their children Emia Aloni (5), Konio Ema (3) and Yuly Konio (3).

With tears rolling down their cheeks, Oliver and Aniya told IANS that they want the government, civil societies and people across the globe to help in bringing back their family members alive.

Similar scenes were seens through Tel Aviv's Museum Square on Shabath day with several people praying for the release of the hostages from the captivity of Hamas.

Angry men and women were also seen expressing their anguish over the inhuman killings and kidnapping of the innocent people by Hamas.

