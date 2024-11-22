'Want more PMs like him': Clive Lloyd after meeting Narendra Modi

Georgetown (Guyana), Nov 22 (IANS) Legendary cricketer Clive Llyod expressed his pleasure after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Georgetown on Thursday. The two-time World Cup-winning captain lauded PM Modi's efforts at boosting cricket and stressed to have more leaders like him.

Leading cricketers from Guyana met PM Modi on Thursday and had a 'delightful interaction'. "Connecting over cricket! A delightful interaction with leading cricket players of Guyana. The sport has brought our nations closer and deepened our cultural linkages," PM Modi wrote on X.

Sharing details of the interaction, Llyod, who played 110 Tests for West Indies from 1966-85, thanked India for training 11 of their players in India and was impressed by PM Modi's support for the sport.

"We had a good discussion. I think 11 of our players will now be training in India. So, it has been a very good decision by them. We are thankful to them for that... He is interested in cricket and that is very good. He is doing things to help to boost cricket. So, we would like more Prime Ministers like him," said Lloyd of his meeting with PM Modi.

Former West Indies allrounder Alvin Kallicharran, who was also part of the meeting, was left surprised by PM Modi's deep knowledge of cricket.

"Everybody in India knows cricket. But his knowledge is special because he knows when we went to India. He knows us by our first name. To meet the Prime Minister today personally is magic. The connection is tremendous. The kind of help to work with our young cricketers is very kind of the Prime Minister and India," said Kallicharran.

PM Modi arrived in Guyana on the third leg of his three-nation visit. It is the first visit to Guyana by an Indian Prime Minister in more than 50 years.

During this visit, PM Modi also joined leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the second India-CARICOM Summit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.