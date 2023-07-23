Voting underway for snap general election in Spain

Madrid, July 23 (IANS) Voting for snap general election in Spain is underway on Sunday in which 37.4 million Spaniards have the right to vote.

The snap election was called by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez following the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party's (PSOE) disappointing display in the local and regional elections held at the end of May, Xinhua news agency reported.

Polls opened at 09:00 local time and will remain open until 20:00 local time.

The latest opinion polls gave a slim margin of victory to the right-wing People's Party (PP) who could possibly form a coalition government with the far-right Vox party.

In his speech at the PSOE's end of campaign rally on Friday, Sanchez said the party was "coming back" into the race, stressing the possibility of victory to allow the PSOE to continue its progressive policies together with the left-wing Sumar coalition.

Sanchez cast his vote in Madrid, less than 10 minutes after the polls opened and made a call for "all I can do is ask the biggest possible mobilisation of voters, to give Spain a strong government that can continue to advance."

"The general elections are not only important for us, but also for the world and Europe," said Sanchez.

The election is also special as it is the first to be held in the middle of the summer holiday season, and this has led to over 2.6 million people to request a postal vote, with post offices working seven days a week and staying open until 22:00 in order to process the requests.

Meanwhile, the hot weather predicted for Sunday with temperatures expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius in Madrid, has seen leaders appeal for voters to vote early to avoid the worst of the heat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.