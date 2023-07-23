Annamayya Bus Mishap: CM YS Jagan Announces Ex-gratia for Victims

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the loss of lives in the RTC bus accident at Pullampet in Annamayya district and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed the officials to provide proper medical treatment to the injured and stand by the victim families.

The Chief Minister also announced ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased, Rs. 2 lakh each to the seriously injured and Rs. 50,000 each to those who suffered minor injuries.