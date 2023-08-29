Voice of dissent grows louder in BRS over candidates

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (IANS) The voice of dissent has become louder in Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over the announcement of party candidates for coming Assembly elections.

A few sitting MLAs, who were denied tickets, are finding fault with the decision of the party leadership while in some constituencies, a section of party leaders are unhappy over renomination of sitting candidates.

The contenders, who were ignored by the party, are weighing various options including switching loyalties.

A week after BRS President and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao announced candidates for 115 out of 119 Assembly seats, the developments indicate that all is not well in the ruling party.

Sitting MLA from Uppal constituency in Hyderabad, B. Subhash Reddy, on Tuesday said KCR should explain why he was denied ticket. He wanted to know why the party allotted ticket to B. Lakshma Reddy.

Subhash Reddy, who was one of the seven sitting MLAs denied renomination, said he would wait for 10 days and hopes that KCR will call him for talks. The MLA said after 10 days, he would announce his future course of action. He pointed out that he had been with the BRS for the last 23 years and never indulged in any wrongdoing.

The MLA also remarked that BRS has given tickets to rowdies and goondas. He also stated that even a person going to be hanged is asked his last wish but he was not even given this opportunity.

Sitting MLA from Station Ghanpur constituency A. Rajaiah, who has been denied ticket, said he was still hopeful that KCR will reverse his decision and give him the ticket. The former Deputy Chief Minister had cried publicly after KCR decided to nominate senior leader Kadimar Srihari.

Rajaiah had publicly cried over denial of ticket but had announced that he will accept the party’s decision.

In Narsapur constituency where the BRS has not yet announced its candidate, sitting MLA Madan Reddy has demanded that the party should give him the ticket. Former minister Sunita Lakshma Reddy is the aspirant for ticket.

KCR has kept a decision on candidates for four constituencies including Narsapur pending.

Madan Reddy had said that the BRS leadership should make Sunitha Lakshma Reddy a member of Legislative Council but he should not be denied renomination.

Former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has already expressed his unhappiness over denial of ticket from Palair. He already held a massive show of strength in Khammam. He is likely to decide his future course of action in a few days.

Sitting BRS MLA from Malkajgiri, Maynampalli Hanumantha Rao is also unhappy over BRS rejecting his request for ticket to his son Rohit Rao from Medak constituency.

Hanumantha Rao is holding consultations with his followers and is likely to announce his next course of action soon.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj called on KCR on Tuesday. Madhu is unhappy over the party renominating sitting MLA G. Mahipal Reddy from Patancheru constituency. He requested the BRS chief to give him the ticket.

