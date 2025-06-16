VIP chief Sahani promises Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women; hits out at NDA over unemployment and inflation

Patna, June 16 (IANS) Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) President and former Bihar Minister, Mukesh Sahani, has launched a scathing attack on the NDA government during a large public meeting held at the Inter College ground in Bhagwanpur block of Siwan district.

Addressing the gathering on Sunday, Sahani promised that if the Grand Alliance returns to power in Bihar, every woman in the state will receive Rs 2,500 per month directly in their bank accounts.

"Nitish Kumar's government has been in power for 20 years, but what has Bihar achieved?" the VIP President asked, questioning the effectiveness of the long-standing administration.

Sahani highlighted the widespread issue of migration of youth from Bihar and cited the previous Mahagathbandhan's tenure, during which he claimed that five lakh youths were given employment in the state.

He pledged that the next Mahagathbandhan government would focus on industrial development to create jobs within Bihar.

"Today, lakhs of youths are forced to leave Bihar in search of jobs. Our government will establish industries here and stop this exodus," he asserted.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government, Sahani said: "The people of Bihar don't need five kg of rice -- they need Special State Status. Children need jobs, not sympathy."

He accused the current NDA government of working against the interests of the poor and alleged that their policies are designed to keep marginalised communities dependent and disadvantaged.

Reiterating the demand for a nationwide caste census, Sahani said: "There must be proportional representation -- those who have a larger population must get a fair share of power and resources."

He emphasised the VIP's ideology of social justice, drawing inspiration from B.R. Ambedkar, and said the Mahagathbandhan would be a government of the poor and justice in the state.

Sahani accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of creating religious divisions and said: "Today efforts are being made to divide Hindus and Muslims. But the people of Bihar want change, unity, and justice."

He also raised the long-pending demand for reservations for the Nishad community, claiming that despite 12 years of struggle, the Central government has failed to deliver.

"BJP only remembers you (Nishad community) during elections -- for your vote, not your rights," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.