VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani’s father murdered at home in Bihar’s Darbhanga

Patna, July 16 (IANS) In a gruesome incident, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani’s father was murdered at their home in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, a police official said.

Darbhanga SSP Jaggunath Reddy confirmed the incident. The deceased has been identified as Jitan Sahani, the father of Mukesh Sahani.

Mukesh Sahani has a house in Afzala Panchayat in Supaul Bazar area in Darbhanga city and Jitan Sahani was staying in it.

His mutilated body was found on the bed this morning. The district police reached the crime scene and are currently investigating the matter. The reason for the murder has yet to be ascertained.

The Darbhanga Police have called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and a dog squad as well.

Mukesh Sahani, a prominent figure in Bihar politics and President of the Vikassheel Insaan Party, has had a notable career.

He was the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries in the Nitish Kumar government in 2020 but later parted ways with the NDA due to differences with the BJP.

He hails from the Nishad community, which constitutes a sizable population in Bihar. He often refers to himself as the 'Son of Mallah' (Nishad).

