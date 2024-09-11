Vinicius Jr apologises after Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Paraguay, says 'difficult time' for team

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Vinicius Junior expressed his frustration and apologised to Brazil's fans following the national teams' 1-0 defeat to Paraguay in World Cup qualifying.

The loss left Brazil in fifth place in the CONMEBOL standings with just 10 points from eight games -- trailing behind Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador.

Brazil's Real Madrid trio of Vinicius, Rodrygo, and young sensation Endrick started the game, but they were unable to mount a response after Paraguay's Diego Gomez scored in the 20th minute. This defeat further adds to Brazil's struggle in the qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

"We apologise to the fans, who are always on our side. But this is a difficult time, we just want to improve... I know my potential, I know what I can do for the national team. Of course, it’s been a very difficult process, because when you don’t have confidence, you don’t get goals, assists, or good performances," Vinicius told Sportv after the match.

The Real Madrid winger reflected on his personal struggles, vowing to improve and deliver better performances for his country. I know what I can improve. I know what I represent... I know my responsibility. I want to improve as quickly as possible," Vinicius added.

Brazil's current fifth position puts them just ahead of Venezuela on goal difference, and a point clear of seventh-placed Paraguay. Only the top six teams in the group will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, while the seventh-placed team will enter the playoffs.

Vinicius highlighted the differences between playing for Brazil and for Real Madrid, admitting the challenge of adapting to South American football. "It's completely different (than playing for Real Madrid). Games in Europe are different, the ball moves from one side (of the pitch) to the other faster... We have to know how to adapt," he explained.

Brazil will next face Chile in an away match on October 11, followed by a home game against Peru five days later.

