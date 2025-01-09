Vinicius available as Real Madrid prepare for Supercup semifinals

Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Jan 8 (IANS) Real Madrid have forward Vinicius Jr available for their Spanish Supercup semifinal against Mallorca on Thursday after the Brazilian was given a two-game ban in the La Liga for his sending off against Valencia last week.

Vinicius committed a clear aggression against Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the game, and then had to be hauled down the tunnel to the dressing room as he protested the subsequent red card he was shown. However, despite aggression usually being punished with a 4-12 game suspension, a ban of just two matches will be served in the league, meaning he can take part in the showcase event.

The news means Vinicius is certain to start as Real Madrid play last season's beaten Cup finalist, with the winner to face either Athletic Bilbao or Barcelona in Sunday's final, reports Xinhua.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has almost a full squad available after resting key players for Monday's 5-0 Copa del Rey win away to fourth-tier Deportiva Minera.

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Rodrygo are also likely to feature as Madrid aim to continue the positive form that has taken it to the top of La Liga.

Mbappe look to be approaching the form that made Madrid work so hard to complete his signing, while Bellingham has also shaken off the heavy legs that seemed to affect him after a busy summer.

In defense, Ancelotti has to choose between Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy at left-back, while Lucas Vazquez is the favourite to start on the right, with Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni in central defense.

Mallorca qualified for the Supercup as runner-up in last season's Copa del Rey and are having a solid season under coach Jagoba Arrasate, currently sitting sixth in La Liga with 30 points.

However, their last game saw them crash out of this season's Cup with a disastrous 3-0 defeat away to fourth-tier Pontevedra, and Arrasate will be working hard to ensure that his players up their game after a seriously below-par display.

