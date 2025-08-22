Viksit Maharashtra possible with women’s participation: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that it is necessary to increase the participation of women in the development process in order to achieve the goal of Viksit Maharashtra 2047.

He said that discussions and brainstorming are being held on women's safety and empowerment through Shakti Samvad, and after thinking positively about this, strategic decisions will be taken for the overall development of women.

The Chief Minister claimed that the government is committed to the social, economic and all-round development of women.

“The two-day Shakti Samvad will be a platform for reflection and brainstorming on various problems of women in the state and the country, and their solutions. The participation of women in social and economic progress is essential for the fulfilment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'Viksit Bharat 2047',” he said while speaking at the inauguration of the Shakti Samvad programme organised jointly by the National Women's Commission and the Maharashtra State Women's Commission.

He said that gender equality is important for a developed economy. Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar abolished caste and gender discrimination through the Constitution and gave equal opportunities and rights to all as individuals. Women's education and employment are not just rights but are essential for economic transformation initiatives.

The Chief Minister said that from the 'Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao' scheme launched for the empowerment and protection of girls to the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme for the economic empowerment of women, schemes are being implemented successfully.

He expressed his confidence that one crore women will be made 'Lakhpati Didi'. Education for girls up to ‘KG to PG’ is being provided free of cost by the state government.

He pointed out that the state government is working for the safety of women, and society needs to work together to remove the growing disorders in society. He expressed that disorders can be prevented by instilling values in the home from young children, as well as by instilling the idea of respecting women and not treating them differently within the family.

He also claimed that through the Ladki Bahin Yojana, 2.50 crore women are being given Rs 1500 per month. Through this financial aid, small-scale industries and credit societies are being created.

“The government is implementing various programmes at a fast pace towards empowering women,” said the Chief Minister.

He said that various initiatives are being implemented for the safety of women with the help of the National Commission for Women and the State Commission.

National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said that women's commissions in various states across the country are working for the protection of women.

Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said that the State Women's Commission has been established as per the special provisions made by the Indian Constitution for the protection of the dignity and rights of women.

State Women's Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar said that the State Women's Commission is working to completely eradicate women trafficking in the state.

