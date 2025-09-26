Andhra Pradesh Rains: IMD Warns of Heavy Downpour as Depression Moves Towards Coast

Andhra Pradesh is preparing for a fresh spell of intense rainfall as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal gathers strength and moves towards the State’s northern coast. The India Meteorological Department has warned that a low-pressure area in the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay has intensified into a depression and is likely to make landfall along the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh stretch by Saturday morning.

According to the forecast, several districts are set to experience heavy to very heavy rain through the weekend. Coastal belts including Prakasam, Palnadu, Guntur, NTR, West Godavari and Eluru may see the most severe impact, while interior regions such as Kurnool, Nandyal and Anantapur are also expected to record significant showers. Winds could gust up to 50 kilometres an hour in some pockets, raising the risk of power outages and damage to weak structures.

Officials have moved into preparedness mode, activating control rooms and alerting disaster response teams. The State Disaster Response Force, fire services and police have been asked to remain on standby in flood-prone areas, while the National Disaster Response Force has been positioned to assist if evacuations become necessary. Coastal authorities have urged fishermen to stay ashore as the sea is forecast to remain rough until at least Sunday.

Residents have been advised to remain indoors during intense spells, avoid waterlogged roads and stay clear of trees and fragile shelters during thunderstorms. Local administrations are monitoring canals, drains and low-lying neighbourhoods for possible flooding once the system crosses the coast.

With the monsoon already active, the fresh depression is expected to prolong wet conditions until the start of next week, keeping much of coastal and central Andhra Pradesh under a watch for further downpours.