CM Jagan Presents Silk Robes To Goddess Kanaka Durga

Vijayawada, Oct 20: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri on behalf of the Government here on Friday on the auspicious of Moola nakshatram.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by priests of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, along with Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) K. Satyanarayana and temple EO KS Rama Rao.



He had darshan of the presiding deity. Vedic pandits blessed him by reciting hymns and gave him prasadam and a portrait of the Goddess.

Home Minister T.Vanita, Housing Minister J. Ramesh, temple Trust Board Chairman K. Rambabu and a host of officials and people's representatives also participated in the programme.

