Sankranti Rush: 366 Special Trains Run by South Central Railway

Hyderabad: To manage the increased passenger demand during the Sankranti festival, South Central Railway (SCR) has launched 366 special trains. So far, the zone has announced 188 special trains for the Sankranti season, with an additional 178 trains passing through the region, totaling 366 services. These trains are primarily being operated during the peak holiday period and connect major cities in the Telugu states and beyond.

The special trains are equipped with a mix of reserved and unreserved coaches to accommodate all types of passengers. SCR officials have highlighted the importance of the newly inaugurated Charlapalli railway terminal in Hyderabad, with 59 special trains being operated from this station. These trains connect popular destinations like Narsapur, Kakinada, and Srikakulam. Among them, 16 Jansadharan trains are operating with only general coaches between Charlapalli and Visakhapatnam.

These special services are also heading to other well-known locations, including Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Tirupati, Jaipur, Gorakhpur, Madurai, and many more. Additionally, some special trains are running from cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, and Madurai, passing through key stations like Vijayawada, Nellore, Warangal, and Rajahmundry.

The special trains have been met with a positive response from passengers, with advance bookings reaching maximum capacity. This initiative aims to ease travel for the large number of people traveling during the Sankranti festival, ensuring smooth journeys for all.