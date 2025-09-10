Well-known Telugu film actress Samyuktha Menon, who scored several hits, stunned at the inaguration of a healthcare brand in Vijayawada. Kolors Healthcare has opened a new branch, Kolors Healthcare 2.0, at Srinivasanagar Bank Colony in Vijayawada. The facility was inaugurated by actress Samyuktha Menon, who also toured the center’s amenities.

The healthcare chain, established in 2004, offers treatments related to obesity, hair, and skin. Executives said the Vijayawada branch is part of Kolors’ expansion plans and will feature technology approved by the US-FDA.

Speaking at the launch, Kolors representatives said the company is focusing on upgrading its services with modern equipment to meet customer demand.

The event drew public attention, with several dignitaries and guests present at the inauguration.