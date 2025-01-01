Vienna Philharmonic rings in 2025 with message of peace at New Year's Concert

Vienna, Jan 1 (IANS) The Vienna Philharmonic held its traditional New Year's concert on Wednesday, ushering in 2025 with a message of peace, beauty, and harmony.

For the first time in the event's history, the prestigious concert showcased a female composer's work. The "Ferdinandus Waltz" by Austrian female composer Constanze Geiger premiered at the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna, highlighting inclusivity and the enduring spirit of cultural unity.

Italian conductor Riccardo Muti, leading the concert for the seventh and final time, emphasised the concert's role in promoting peace.

Ahead of the concert, Muti and Vienna Philharmonic Chairman Daniel Froschauer addressed the world press. "We musicians are only a small part of the world, unfortunately. What we can contribute to peace, beauty and harmony is little, but very important. We need music more than ever because it is medicine for the soul," Muti was quoted by Austrian broadcaster ORF as saying.

Muti criticized governments for cutting cultural budgets during economic downturns, calling it a mistake.

This year's concert also paid tribute to Austrian composer Johann Strauss II, celebrating the 200th anniversary of his birth, Xinhua news agency reported.

A cherished cultural tradition, the Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert continues to captivate audiences around the world. This year's performance was broadcast in over 90 countries and regions, according to ORF, reinforcing the universal message of peace through music.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.