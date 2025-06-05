Vidharbha T20: Pagariya Strikers beat Nagpur Titans in inaugural match

Jamtha, June 5 (IANS) The inaugural match of the Vidarbha T20 League ended up with Pagariya Strikers clinching a win by three wickets against the Nagpur Titans at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Pagariya Strikers elected to bowl first in the match. For Nagpur Titans, Aniruddha Choudhari and skipper Akshay Wadkar opened the innings. They faced an early setback as they were reduced to 15/3 in 4.3 overs.

While Aniruddha scored nine in 13 balls, Wadkar managed to add just three runs and Sandesh Durugwar was dismissed without opening his account. Then Satyam Bhoyar and Jagjot Sasan added 46 runs for the fourth wicket before Bhoyar was dismissed for 17 in 19 balls.

Sasan was then joined by Shubham Dubey in the middle. The duo put on a partnership of 54 runs for the fifth wicket. Jagjot Sasan also completed his half century as he scored 56 runs in 47 balls. Shubham Dubey remained unbeaten on 28* in 27 balls to help his team reach a score of 122/8 at the end of 20th over.

For Pagariya Strikers, Lalit Manoharsingh Yadav was the pick of the bowlers who took 5/11 in 4 overs. He was well assisted by Ashit Singh(1/23) and Pushpak Gujar(1/10) who took one wicket each in the innings.

While chasing a target of 123 on the board, Dhruv Shorey and Md Faiz opened the innings for Pagariya Strikers. After losing three quick wickets, they were down to 21/3 in 4 overs. Shorey managed to score 8 in 5 balls, Aditya Ahuja added 4 in 5 balls and Shivam Deshmukh scored 4 in 4 balls. Md Faiz was then joined by skipper Yash Kadam in the middle.

The duo 56 runs for the fourth wicket before Faiz was dismissed for 46 in 30 balls. Kadam played a sensible knock towards the end, who was well assisted by the impact sub Vishesh Tiwari. While Kadam added 28 in 28 balls, Tiwari remained not out on 18* in 14 balls to help his team win the match by 3 wickets with 17 balls to spare.

For Nagpur Titans, Sahil Sheikh picked 2/18 in 4 overs. Aditya Sailesh Thakare(1/17), Jagjot Sasan(1/23) and Rohit Dattatraya(1/31) picked one wicket each in the innings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.