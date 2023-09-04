Video viewership on X nearly doubled since last year: Musk

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Elon Musk on Monday announced that video viewership on X Corp (formally Twitter) has nearly doubled since last year, as he took over the social media network in October for $44 billion.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino also said that video streaming is up significantly compared to last year, as Musk aims to make his platform “the everything app”.

“Video viewership on X has roughly doubled since last year,” said Musk. Y

accarino reacted after F1 racer Max Verstappen set a new Formula 1 record in the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

“Records all around: Verstappen. F1. X video views up 90 per cent compared to last year,” she posted.

Last month, the Musk-owned X announced that premium subscribers can now post longer videos on the platform -- up to two hours of 1080p quality or three hours of 720p quality content.

Moreover, paid users now have the ability to download videos from their timeline to their camera roll and can now enable/disable the download option for videos they post.

The company will soon add video and audio call features, which will be supported on iOS, Android, Mac, and PC. Musk said that no phone numbers would be needed to make the call.

"Video & audio calls coming to X - Works on iOS, Android, Mac and PC -- No phone number needed -- X is the effective global address book," Musk posted on X.

"That set of factors is unique," he added.

