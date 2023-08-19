Video of girl on bike waving gun on Patna's 'Marine Drive' surfaces

Patna, Aug 19 (IANS) Despite all restrictions, the 'over-the-top' thrill and adventure seekers seem to be always looking for opportunities to perform stunts on Digha-Gaighat JP Ganga pathway -- also known as the 'marine drive' of Patna.

In a video that surfaced on Saturday, a biker can be seen riding his two-wheeler at a high speed while a girl riding a pillion is holding guns in both hands and waving them in the air.

The video has gone viral on social media.

Taking cognizance of the video, Patna Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Sharma assured taking action against the offenders.

"We are making efforts to identify the registration number of the bike and reach out to the offenders. Action will be taken against them soon," Sharma said.

A similar incident happened a few months ago when a girl was waving a gun on a bike in Patna's 'marine drive'.

Patna Police later arrested her from the Lohanipur area.

During the investigation, it was learnt that the girl was holding a lighter having the shape of a gun.

A fine of Rs 34,000 was imposed and the registration of her bike was also cancelled for a year.

