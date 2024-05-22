Vice President Dhankhar arrives in Tehran to attend Raisi funeral ceremony

Tehran, May 22 (IANS) Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon to attend the official ceremony to pay condolences on the demise of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other Iranian officials who passed away in a helicopter crash on May 19.

The Vice President was received by the Iranian authorities on his arrival in Tehran today as several heads of state, ministers and special envoys continued to arrive in Tehran for the funeral ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar have also conveyed their condolences to the government and people of Iran.

On Tuesday, as India observed a day of national mourning, Jaishankar visited the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi to convey condolences on the tragic loss.

"They will always be remembered as friends of India who contributed immensely to the growth of the India-Iran relationship. The Government of India stands in solidarity with the people of Iran at this very difficult time," he said in a post on X after visiting the embassy.

