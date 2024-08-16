Venezuela's supreme court completes technical oversight of presidential poll outcome

Caracas, Aug 16 (IANS) Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) has completed its technical oversight of all the electoral material from the July 28 presidential elections, a senior official of the judiciary said.

The material was registered by the National Electoral Council as well as political groups and former candidates who participated in the elections, TSJ's president Caryslia Beatriz Rodriguez was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The audit is being conducted by electoral experts with the highest technical and scientific, national and international standards, and once the audit is completed, a final ruling on this contentious election appeal will be issued, based on these objective, verified, and certified facts, said Rodriguez.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who was declared the winner of the elections, appealed to the court to carry out an audit after the opposition contested the results.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.