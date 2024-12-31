Venezuelan FM condemns Blinken's support for opposition figures

Caracas, Dec 31 (IANS) Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil has criticised US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for supporting "the worst opposition" in South America.

The Foreign Minister made the remarks on Monday on social media after Blinken voiced US support for two Venezuelan opposition figures.

Gil said that Washington has failed many times to "fight against" Venezuela during the past four years and this time it will be "no different".

He said that the Venezuelan people and government will overcome the obstacles made by the US and build a sovereign and independent country.

According to local media, Blinken pledged to "commit to a peaceful restoration of democracy in Venezuela" in a telephone with Venezuelan opposition figures on Monday.

The US Secretary of State praised the "resilience" of Venezuela's democratic opposition during a call with Venezuelan Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez and Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, the State Department said on Monday.

In a statement issued by US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller after the call, Gonzalez was recognized as Venezuela's "President-elect".

According to the statement, Blinken "commended the democratic opposition's resilience and the Venezuelan people's commitment to democracy in the face of repression and adversity".

He also reiterated the US stands in solidarity with the international community in expressing condemnation of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's "anti-democratic actions".

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting the will of the Venezuelan people as expressed at the ballot box, the peaceful restoration of democracy in Venezuela, and the release of all unjustly detained political prisoners," Miller added.

The call came amid heightened political tensions in Venezuela as Maduro plans to his swearing-in ceremony on January 10 for the 2025-2031 presidential term.

The Opposition has claimed victory in the July 28 election, while Venezuela's Supreme Court declared Maduro the winner.

The Biden administration's recognition of Gonzalez as President-elect has further intensified international pressure on Maduro's regime.

