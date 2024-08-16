Veer Savarkar's contribution should be studied: MP Minister

Bhopal, Aug 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Friday said that the contribution of Veer Savarkar should be studied, and the history of India's freedom movement should be presented to the people in its proper context.

The minister made the remarks during a press conference here.

Parmar said that under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, work is being done on the "Bhartiya Gyan Parampara" (Indian knowledge system) and Madhya Pradesh is set to become a leading state in implementing this initiative.

He added that the process of integrating Indian knowledge systems into education has been accelerated and a dedicated cell for this has been created in all universities.

Parmar said that the government is working to clear people's doubts about the Indian knowledge tradition through seminars.

"We are working to remove misconceptions about our religion, (and) the wrong things written in (some) books," the minister added.

He asserted that the Indian knowledge tradition is not linked to any political ideology. "Can't a Sangh worker join the army or become a professor or a farmer." Parmar asked.

The Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) is an innovative cell under the Ministry of Education at AICTE, New Delhi. It was established to promote interdisciplinary research on all aspects of IKS and preserve and disseminate IKS for further research and societal applications.

The cell was set up to actively engage in spreading the rich heritage of India and traditional knowledge in the Arts and literature, Agriculture, Basic Sciences, Engineering & Technology, Architecture, Management, and Economics.

The main objective of the cell is to go beyond merely acknowledging the existence of IKS and to rejuvenate and mainstream it by integrating it into the fabric of the education research ecosystem for the contemporary world. It further seeks to bridge the gap between Traditional Indian Knowledge Systems and contemporary knowledge systems.

