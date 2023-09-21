Vee Technologies expands India footprint, opens development facility

Bengaluru, Sep 21 (IANS) IT and tech firm Vee Technologies on Thursday said it has expanded its footprint in the country to cater to its growing services business, adding a new development facility at Hebbal which is its fourth in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru–New York co-headquartered firm’s associates will serve healthcare clients in the US from the new facility 24/7, ti said in a statement.

The healthcare practice named Vee Healthtek counts six of the top 10 US healthcare groups among its customers, numbering over 100.

“The new facility will help us cater to the growing business from our healthcare customers in the US taking the number of locations in Bengaluru to four and is part of the Rs 200 crore expansion plan announced in November 2022 at Chettinad, Tamil Nadu,” said Chocko Valliappa, Founder and CEO, Vee Technologies.

Vee Technologies Healthtek practice delivers a suite of revenue cycle management and health information management outsourcing services to leading hospitals and healthcare providers

Harnessing the capabilities of robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and its own suite of products, Vee Technologies offers cutting-edge technology solutions that help improve financial outcomes via proprietary software and tools.

In addition to centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Salem and Trichy in the country, the firm has a dedicated facility in Manila, Philippines.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.