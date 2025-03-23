Vadodara rocked by two fire incidents; one fatality reported

Vadodara, March 23 (IANS) The city of Vadodara in Gujarat witnessed two fire incidents on Saturday, one of which claimed the life of a resident in the Sayajipura area.

The first blaze broke out in a residential apartment at Vinayak Residency, near the Sayajipura Water Tank, while the second erupted in a storeroom at SRP Group-9 in Makarpura, triggering a massive firefighting operation.

A devastating fire engulfed a fifth-floor apartment in B-Tower of Vinayak Residency, leading to the tragic death of 43-year-old Kiran Kumar Rana.

Rana, an employee of a private company in Halol, had been confined to his home for the past two months due to illness. According to initial reports, the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit in the air conditioner. The incident took place just minutes after Rana’s wife had left for work.

Neighbours raised the alarm upon noticing smoke billowing from the apartment.

Firefighters from the Panigate Fire Station swiftly arrived at the scene and managed to contain the flames.

However, by the time they reached Rana, he had already succumbed to the fire. A forensic team and local police officials are currently investigating the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary findings suggest an electrical fault, though further examinations will provide a clearer picture. Around the same time, another major fire erupted in a storeroom at SRP Group-9 in Makarpura.

The fire, reported early in the morning, prompted an immediate response from the fire brigade, with personnel from four fire stations rushing to the site.

More than six fire tankers were deployed in an effort to bring the flames under control.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire and assess any potential damages or casualties.

The twin fire incidents have raised concerns over fire safety measures in both residential and government premises. Officials have urged residents to be cautious about electrical appliances and ensure fire safety protocols are followed.

An official said that further updates on the twin fire incidents will follow as investigations progress.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.