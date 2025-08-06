Uttarkashi cloudburst: Indian Army intensifies rescue operations

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) In the wake of a devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi's Dharali area, the Indian Army has ramped up rescue and relief efforts, with ground and aerial support being coordinated to assist the affected population.

Taking to its official X handle, the Indian Army's Central Command posted, "Col Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, is personally leading 150 personnel in critical rescue and relief operations since 5 Aug 25 (AN). Inputs from the CO have been received reassuring the citizens of Army’s continued efforts to rescue all survivors."

The Army further confirmed that “additional Army columns along with Army tracker dogs, drones, logistic drones, earthmoving equipment, etc have been moved ahead to supplement the resources at Harsil to hasten the efforts.” Army and Air Force helicopters have been mobilised for essential supply drops, medical assistance, and evacuation of marooned residents.

“In the meanwhile, the residents have been moved to higher reaches in view of rising water levels due to incessant rains,” the Army’s post stated.

The Uttarkashi district administration is on high alert following heavy flash floods and landslides triggered by continuous rainfall.

A red alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall, prompting the closure of all government and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres.

Local authorities have begun public announcements via loudspeakers, urging residents in low-lying areas and near riverbanks to evacuate immediately and move to safer locations.

At least four people have been confirmed dead, and several remain missing following Tuesday’s cloudburst. Rescue efforts are being carried out by combined teams of the Army, police, NDRF, and SDRF.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who cut short his Andhra Pradesh visit, returned to Dehradun to monitor the situation from the State Emergency Operation Centre. He stated that over 130 stranded individuals have been relocated to safety, with directives issued to ensure food, shelter, and medical aid reach those in need promptly.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.